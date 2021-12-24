The birth of a baby It is a great event for the family, this event is always a reason for joy and bliss. Fortunately, some lucky celebrities experienced this feeling in 2021.

Through social networks, the singers, producers and even beauty queens, released the good news causing joy among their loved ones and good wishes from their fans. Here is a brief count of the celebrities who had babies throughout this year.

1. Natti Natasha

The Dominican singer gave birth to little Vida Isabelle on May 22, at the South Miami hospital. Through their agency, they announced in a statement that Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina they welcomed their first daughter in the city of Miami.

In addition, an animated post was published on the singer’s Instagram account that shows the image of the happy parents holding the little girl.

2. Gal Gadot

Israeli actress Gal gadot made known through social networks his third newborn daughter, who bears the name of Daniella. The ‘Wonder Woman’ star announced the arrival of her little girl on Tuesday, June 29, with a touching family photo: “My sweet family, I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired), we are all so excited to welcome you. Daniella to our family. “

3. J Balvin

The reggaeton player welcomed his little one River on June 27, whom he procreated together with his girlfriend, the Argentine model Valentina Ferrer.

The couple announced the pregnancy when she was seven months old. They met in 2017, when Ferrer participated in the video for the single I’m still missing you. Although there were several rumors about their relationship, they officially confirmed it a year later, during New York Fashion Week.

4. Cardi B

On September 4, the rapper gave birth to her second child with her partner, also a singer. Offset. To celebrate this news, the famous couple shared a moving image in which they both appear hugging and looking tenderly at Kulture’s little brother. Never forgetting the glamor, the famous mom he wore an elegant turban and covered herself with a Louis Vuitton quilt.

5. Ximena Navarrete

The former Miss Universe became a mother for the first time on December 8. The model published on her Instagram profile a photograph with her husband Juan Carlos Valladares and their daughter, whom they decided to call Ximena, after their beautiful mother.

