

Alec Baldwin.

Photo: Mark Sagliocco / .

For the past few months, the feature film ‘Rust’ has been making headlines almost constantly and, unfortunately, most have been for the worst possible reasons.

It all started on October 21, when a prop gun ended up firing a projectile on set, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

As the situation unraveled, the world soon found out that the weapon was in the hands of Alec baldwin when the incident happened, which made him the center of attention in this whole case.

After the tragedy, the only statements that Baldwin had made so far had been through his Twitter account and most recently in his first interview where he mentioned shocking phrases: “Someone is responsible for what happened, but I know it is not me. I could have committed suicide if I believed that I was responsible, and I do not say it lightly ”, was one of those he gave for ABC.

He also assured: “I did not pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger, never ”, but despite that a reporter approached Alec as he entered a house located on the Upper East Side, in Manhattan, to question that statement.

It was New York Post reporter John Levin who approached the actor with a barrage of questions: “Mr. Baldwin, I have to ask you what brings him to New York City,” he said first; however, Levine posted a video showing that this encounter ended badly.

“Didn’t he really pull the trigger? Do you think it was fired without pulling the trigger? Was it a malfunction? ”John is heard asking aloud.

That’s when Alec turned around with an umbrella in hand, and addressed the reporter in a threatening manner before making a better decision.

“You can’t photograph in someone’s private home,” the actor warned, but his wife, Hilaria, stops him and takes him back.

Clearly, Alec Baldwin has no interest in repeating details with people on the streets, least of all after being rebuked in that way.

