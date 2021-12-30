Telemundo

Ana Parra has not stopped spoiling her followers during the last days of the year. The Colombian engineer and model has shared various images in a bikini, making it clear that sports and good nutrition have been an important part of her life in 2021.

To close the successful year she has enjoyed, the 26-year-old Colombian, who is currently part of Exatlon México, uploaded a video to her Instagram account where she poses very flirtatious with a bikini bottom with an animal print design, which highlights her curvy and toned figure.

“I’m feeling good” was the only thing she wrote when uploading the publication, which caused a stir among her more than 164,000 followers, who have not stopped praising her.

“Sensational!!! You can tell that you feel good because you look spectacular ”,“ Aphrodite, the Goddess of beauty herself, would be jealous of you ”, and“ Good video mommy, to light up the new year ”were some of the messages they left her.

And if this is not enough, the former Exatlon United States participant has also been collecting her best images in a swimsuit. In the most recent one, she wears a light blue bikini, where her steel belly stands out, typical of a professional athlete.

“I don’t know if it will be the years, but I have lowered the volume of what I hear and I have raised the volume of what I feel. A sunset shudders me, a sip of a good coffee, a good wine, a pleasant company, a beautiful song. I don’t know if it will be the years, the experiences … or maybe, just maybe, I begin to see life as beautiful as it really is, “she wrote, realizing that she is focused on enjoying the simplest things in life.

Then she shared a photo with a white bikini, posing in the sea and showing that she has nothing to send to a Victoria’s Secret model.

“May this week be the best of our lives,” he wrote, sparking fervent comments from his fans. “There are no words to describe your beauty”, “My God Ana, the sea must be burning”, and “Simply beautiful”, they wrote.

The bikini collection ends with two images that have been equally celebrated and appreciated by their audience. One wrapped in a yellow bikini in front of a pool, and finally, a two-tone model that looks provocative in the sand.

But not everything has been swimsuits in the life of the model, who has shown that she has a heart of gold. For Christmas he revealed that he was able to make a dream come true by buying and distributing gifts and food to a group of needy people in Seville, in his native Colombia.

The noble gesture of the engineer moved her followers, who were proud of her generosity.

