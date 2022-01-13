Telemundo

Ana Parra wastes beauty and happiness these days. The 27-year-old Colombian model has just arrived at her residence in Miami, after an extensive vacation in Colombia, where she spent more than a month and celebrated her long-awaited religious wedding with her beloved Jason Ruiz.

Although she admitted that she had a wonderful time in her native Colombia, the civil engineer and former participant of the Telemundo reality show Exatlón United States, revealed that she was very happy to be back home in Miami.

“I love Miami (…) I missed my house, my things, my clothes,” he revealed in a video uploaded to his Instagram. His happiness is such that he has dedicated himself to entertaining his more than 164 thousand followers, to whom he launched a fun challenge.

Looking radiant and pure signs, she excited her audience to follow a sequence performed with her hands. “I want to see you doing it,” she wrote amused.

Her followers praised her for how beautiful she is. “Angel face”, “You are very pretty and your way is very nice”, “You are so beautiful with those cute little eyes and that sweet, precious doll smile”, were some of the comments.

The athlete has received many positive comments for her eyelashes, because she took the time to tell how she achieved that effect that beautifies her gaze so much. According to the Colombian, it was in Colombia where they put those eyelashes that fit so well.

On the other hand, the athlete confessed that she feels happy after two years of waiting, having been able to reunite her entire family and that of her boyfriend in Colombia to celebrate their religious wedding.

“I got married in civil matters four years ago in the United States, but being alone with my husband, and two years ago we had planned to get married in Colombia with our families, but we had to postpone the wedding on two occasions, first due to the pandemic and then for my participation in Exatlón United States. I almost had to postpone it for the third time, but finally everything happened, “he said in an exclusive interview with NowMismo.com.

Regarding whether she plans to become a mother soon, the model explained that for now she will prioritize her work projects. “I do want to have children, but not yet. Currently I have many professional projects and I still feel very young, but later on I would like to have one or two children at the most, “he said after revealing that he has plans to model and invest in real estate in Miami.

