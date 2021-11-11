11/11/2021 at 2:16 PM CET

As every year at the beginning of November, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado launches the latest announcement of the Christmas Lottery campaign. There is a lot of expectation generated by the presentation of the spot, which always has a familiar faceEither among the actors and actresses that appear, or among those behind the faces. Everyone will remember the mythical announcement by Raphael and Montserrat Caballé, the one directed by Alejandro Amenábar in 2017 or the emotional story starring Ramón Barea a couple of years ago.

Under the slogan ‘We share our luck with those we share our lives with’, the 2021 Christmas Lottery announcement is once again emotional. The story, titled ‘Chain of Tenths’, tells us shows different people mysteriously receiving Christmas tickets, but they do not know who has sent it to them. They start like this, a chain of gift tickets & mldr;

“Emotional office for people who cry with the announcement of the Christmas Lottery, but then do not buy even a sad tenth. Reason here & rdquor ;, “What a good vibes the Christmas Lottery announcement transmits this year“ We share the luck with whom we share life & rdquor; A great message for this 2021 & rdquor; & mldr; are some of the comments that can already be read on social networks about the Christmas Lottery 2021 announcement.

It’s the first year I’ve seen the Christmas lottery ad away from home, so it has made my heart softer than usual🥺❤️‍🩹 – Aurora Fenoll🎄 (@aurorafnoll) November 11, 2021

Is it my thing or has the Christmas lottery announcement shot Wes Anderson a bit? – juka (@jukaPerci) November 11, 2021

They have given me vacations for Christmas week and what makes me most excited is being able to wake up soon to see the lottery I am 70 years old – lau 🌸 (@iamblueish) November 11, 2021

That the 2021 Christmas Lottery announcement is shot in Elizondo ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️https: //t.co/PZX9p06SWo – iñaki (@bujanson) November 11, 2021

And this year the spot wanted to emphasize the concept of solidarity, a value “rooted in Spanish society and also shared by the Christmas Lottery & rdquor ;, as indicated by the president of SELAE during his speech.

The Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2021 will distribute on December 22 a total of 2,408 million euros in prizes, the same amount as the previous year.

This has been indicated by the president of State Lotteries and Betting, Jesús Huerta Almendro, in the presentation at a telematic press conference of the traditional advertising campaign of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw

Among the prizes distributed by the Christmas Lottery, the popularly known as ‘Gordo’ de Navidad stands out, the first prize, of 400,000 euros to the tenth. Second prize

This year the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw will be held again at the Teatro Real, as confirmed by the president of Loterías. Regarding the return of the public to this appointment, Huerta has assured that it is his wish, but he has not wanted to anticipate anything out of prudence in the face of the possible evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic.