

Brown left when Tampa Bay lost to the New York Jets, one of the worst teams in the NFL this season.

Photo: Elsa / .

Antonio Brown It has been characterized by its madness on and off the field. His talent is undeniable, and that is why he received the opportunity to return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mentored by Tom Brady. However, this Sunday the star tight end did what we had never seen before: take off his shirt and leave his team in the middle of the game.

Tampa Bay trailed 24-10 to the New York Jets with 2:33 remaining in the third period. The game was very uphill for the reigning champions. And Antonio Brown decided to do something unexpected. He removed his shirt and gloves, threw them, and left the field in the middle of the match.

Antonio Brown just took jersey and gear off and threw it into crowd. Celebrating and ran to the locker room. No idea what is going on. pic.twitter.com/uPALqGJGJo – Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) January 2, 2022

A shot from the audience shows us the beginning of the event: we see a disgruntled Brown determined to leave, and Mike Evans, one of his companions, trying to calm him down.

Evans couldn’t avoid the inevitable. “AB” took off all his game top gear, threw it to the public and then went to the locker room while gesturing “cheering” and saying goodbye to the audience present.

Here’s a sideline view of what happened with Antonio Brown. Looks like Mike Evans was trying to calm him down but nothing was going to help. AB took everything off and left. (video via @mmmmillah) pic.twitter.com/sMii14O7bh— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

The Buccaneers ended up coming back from the game with an 18-0 rally to win 24-28 in the closing seconds. No more was known about Brown during the final leg of the engagement.

But at the post-match press conference we learned the possible end of the story.

Bruce arians, head coach of Tampa Bay, was questioned about the fact and did not go into further explanations. He went straight to the point: “He is no longer a Buc. This is the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who were out and won the game“, He concluded.

Here’s the video of Bruce Arians making the Antonio Brown news official: “He is no longer a Buc. That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who went out there and won the game. “Pic.twitter.com/fVBlytElt0— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

Arians added that he asked Brown to enter the field on several occasions, but that Brown refused the request and preferred to leave. “I’ve never seen anything like this in all my career years“, Concluded the coach.

Bruce Arians says he asked Antonio Brown to enter the game multiple times, but he refused and left the field, per @JayGlazer “Never seen anything like it in all my years.” – Arians pic.twitter.com/Jyk99T0P3j— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2022

No further details are known of what could have happened after the meeting. But maybe we last saw Antonio Brown in the NFL.