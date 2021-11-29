

Karol G and Anuel AA perform on stage during their concert at the United Palace Theater, New York.

Karol G It caused a furor in social networks with its spectacular fall during its recital in Miami last Friday and that event still does not seem to be surpassed by Internet users.

As a result, the Colombian singer and songwriter was able to show her 44 billion followers through her temporary Instagram stories all the bruises she suffered after falling on stage at the FTX Arena in Miami.

The Barranquilla-born artist is currently promoting her ‘Bichota Tour’ tour and Karol G’s next destination was to perform in Puerto Rican lands, specifically at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico. This was the first time that the Colombian singer appeared at the mythical Choliseo and she wanted to offer viewers a real show.

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known in the artistic panorama as Karol G, was part of a special moment, but at the same time sudden that took by surprise the loyal fans who were in the Puerto Rican coliseum.

While Karol G was singing the song ‘Culpables’, at the top of the stage appeared Anuel AA, who was his ex-partner and co-author of the aforementioned topic. That was the first single they recorded together after starting their romantic relationship.

Anuel AA took advantage of the perfect moment to surprise Karol G in his recital, and boy did he know how to do it. All the spectators screamed with excitement when they saw it, but the Colombian artist still did not know. she had realized that behind her was Anuel singing his part of the song ‘Culpables’.

For its part, Karol G was really stunned when she saw him and Anuel came down the stairs to hug her, and at that moment the artist asked to stop the music. Later, Anuel encouraged the public with his unexpected appearance at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

The excitement on the part of the fans who were tuning in to the concert did not wait and they all began to ask that they kiss in full concert, but that never happened. On the other hand, the Colombian singer assured that both had good times; however, for things of destiny their relationship ended for unknown reasons.

After finishing the show, Karol G was able to open up about his relationship with Anuel AA: “He and I went through a lot together, we grew up a lotWe live things like a chimba and no longer, because of things in life, we had not been able to speak but I have said it many times in my songs. Thanks for all the support”.

