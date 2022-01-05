.

Ariana Grande’s purple wig flew off during a musical trivia game with Jimmy Fallon called “That’s My Jam.”

In a game called “Air Guitar,” the four coaches from The Voice (Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend) had to answer musical trivia questions. Grande and Shelton were on one team and Clarkson and Legend were on another. When one team correctly answered a question, the opposing team received a blast of air in the face. It was the blast of air that blew Grande’s wig.

When Clarkson laughed at the wig’s fall, Grande replied, “How can that be? Oh my God.”

That wasn’t the only time her fake hair was shot out. When Legend and Clarkson correctly answered a question about the name of Grande’s pet pig, she received another blast of air that knocked her wig off, once again.

In addition to the “Air Guitar” game, Clarkson and Grande performed each other’s songs and sang in many impersonations, which can be seen in the video above.

Ariana Grande wraps up her first season on the Voice

In November 2021, Grande spoke with ET to talk about what it was like to be a judge on her first season of the singing competition series.

Speaking specifically about the Battle and Knockout rounds, Grande shared: “There is a lot to learn, there is a lot of incredible talent.”

John Legend echoed his sentiments, saying of training on The Voice: “Artists are connecting with music and that gives them more power. We know them, we know their stories, and we know why those songs mean something to them. You really feel the thrill of that, ”he added. “Although I know it is particularly hard for Ariana: being a new coach, falling in love with her artists and then finding out that she has to send one home every week. It’s quite difficult and you can see how emotional it is for her. “

Girl Named Tom wins The Voice

Girl Named Tom was announced as the winner of The Voice season 21. The three brothers who hail from Ohio became the first trio to win the contest. They were mentored by coach Kelly Clarkson throughout the season.

On December 14, 2021, the band posted a tweet updating their fans. They revealed that they flew home after winning The Voice to be with their father, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

The band wrote: “Our father is in terrible pain after another surgery. The only reason we’re still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us to be here, doing what we love. ” They continued: “Of course, this is NOT goodbye. We have dozens of new songs that we can’t wait to share with you. We love you, we are grateful to you and we hope you have a special holiday season. See you in 2022! “

Interestingly, all of the Girl Named Tom members intended to become doctors, according to NBC. It was when their father was diagnosed with cancer that they decided to spend more time at home and put off college. In 2019, they formed the band and spent the year touring in their minivan in 27 different cities across the country.

