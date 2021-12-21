

“Boofhead”, a crocodile of about 13 feet, is already famous among fishermen in that area of ​​the river.

A fisherman from North Queensland, Australia, caught a shark off the shore of the Proserpine River, but a 13-foot crocodile snatched it from him of the fishing line.

Dan johnson, the fisherman, thought that he had achieved an “important” catch and decided to record the moment in which he took a shark out of the water, however, he did not count that someone else was going for the prey.

It was about “Boofhead ”, a crocodile about 13 feet, which is already famous among the fishermen of that area of ​​the river since, they assure, it is not the first time that a dam has been “stolen”.

“It was coming very fast,” Johnson told local media; “It’s coming, it’s coming,” the onlookers yelled before Boofhead lunged forward and fed on the little shark.

The fishing spot is just six minutes from Johnson’s home and he said he often sees carts full of visitors from as far away as Brazil, Spain, London and Tasmania trying to catch a glimpse of the crocodile. However, he assured that it is very rare to see him so close.

According to Johnson, the crocodile is called Boofhead by the locals because “it has a broad and ugly head“. “He’s just kind of a local celebrity,” Johnson added.

He said fishermen are often warned to watch out for him, as he is famous for pinching bait from crab pots.

Johnson’s wife, Ebony, their 14-year-old daughter, Lily, and their dog, Taddy, were also able to witness the spectacle he managed to catch on Saturday afternoon.

Lily is visiting from Melbourne during the school holidays and it was one of the first times she saw a crocodile.

“It’s quite difficult for a child to see up close,” she said, but added that they would eat meat that night and the only difference between what she saw and her dinner is that “we won’t have to kill him.”

Johnson’s main message to people who come across crocodiles in the wild is to admire it from a distance: “Don’t feed or throw things at it, or try to get their attention.

“The power these things have is crazy, they must be respected and admired,” added the fisherman.

