

President Joe Biden introduced his new German Shepherd puppy, “Commander.”

The President Joe Biden announced this Monday to the last occupant of the White House: a new German Shepherd puppy named “Commander”.

“Welcome to the White House, Commander,” Biden wrote on his Twitter account and accompanied the message with a photograph of the puppy playing with a ball.

However, after that tweet, the president’s account posted a video of Biden with the dog frolicking as he played fetch for his master on the White House grounds.

The clip also shows the happy dog ​​tugging on his leash as he accompanies President and First Lady Jill Biden on a walk before gobbling down a treat for “being a good boy.”

Commander joins his brother Major, a 3-year-old German Shepherd who It has bitten multiple Secret Service members and at least one White House visitor since Biden took office, according to documents discovered earlier this year. During the course of March, the dog bit Secret Service agents.

Major and his older brother, Champ, were brought back to Delaware in early March, according to the White House, on a prearranged visit with family friends, but documents obtained by the conservative group Judicial Watch indicated that they were problems of ” bites ”.

Champ, also a German Shepherd, passed away in June at the age of 13. Then-Vice President-elect Biden had gifted his wife with Champ after the 2008 presidential election.

Biden broke his foot in November while playing with Major in Delaware. The then president-elect said he pulled the dog’s tail after a shower, then tripped on a rug, injuring him.

In the history of the United States, most presidential families have had the company of a pet in the White House: Barack Obama (2009-2017) had two Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny, while his predecessor, George W. Bush (2001-2009) lived with three dogs and a cat.

Donald Trump (2017-2021) was the exception, becoming the first president in a century who did not have a dog.

