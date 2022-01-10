3D holograms are going to become an everyday technology this year. Portl M is the most advanced version we have seen.

A few weeks ago, the company Portl presented its Holoportal, a kind of futuristic cabin that allows transmit real-size holograms.

Now announce Port M, a reduced version to be placed on the bedside table, which put the holograms in the houses.

Portl M allows you to send and receive holograms in 3D and in real time, with multiple applications, as we can see in this video:

It is a volumetric screen with 4K resolution, which allows display 3D images without wearing glasses.

It has an AI camera and a depth sensor to record 3D video, but Portl has not explained the technology behind it, because He keeps it a secret to avoid being copied.

The holograms seen on video seem too advanced for a simple front camera, as this technology often requires complex 3D cameras that record from different angles.

So we will have to wait for the final product, to check the results.

The main application of Portl M will be holographic video calls, both domestic and professional.

Seeing another person in 3D is much more realistic, and will allow telework remotely more efficiently, by being able to manipulate objects in 3D with the multi-touch screen.

It also has interesting applications in telemedicine, by being able to see the patient in 3D, or in education, to explain lessons in math, science, etc., with pictures and objects that have volume and depth.

Holograms can also be very productive in clothes shops, to see how a garment fits before buying it, and even, as seen in the video, to obtain A representation real of the NFTs you buy.

We will see what they can give of themselves, because we do not know the technology behind it, or how the transmissions work.

Portl M You can already book on their website with a signal of 100 dollars, although we still do not know its price. It will be unveiled in March.