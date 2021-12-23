Telemundo

Chelly Cantú, the athlete and former participant of the Telemundo reality show Exatlon United States, shared a flirty video with her more than 274 thousand Instagram followers, where she looks radiant and enjoying different facets of her life.

What most caught the attention of his fans was the compilation he made of different bikini designs where he makes it clear that he has not stopped training. “Do you think you value yourself enough? Let me know through your emojis ”, he pointed out when uploading the video, in which the song I am woman is heard in the background.

“You have a tremendous body, it is very well worked with good exercise, I congratulate you”, “God bless you and it continues to be an inspiration for all the girls in the world”, “Beautiful”, “What a beautiful Chelly !!! Happy to see your happiness !!! ”, were some of the messages they left him.

The champion of the first season of EXATLON United States, also appears exercising and showing how disciplined she is when it comes to working her muscles. Your audience hasn’t stopped asking you to return to Exatlon. “We want to see you again in Exatlon, but competing”, “Come back this season to Exatlon”, “You will always be our champion”, they wrote.

Apparently what makes the 31-year-old athlete so radiant, in addition to sports and healthy eating, is love. In a recent post, she expressed her joy for her happy marriage to personal trainer Luis Tuzo. “With distance or without distance I am with you wherever I go. May God continue to teach me to love you more every day, that life gives us what we deserve and that I am always by your side to love you in all your presentations…. I love you my life! “, He wrote.

The Mexican is in charge of keeping the flame of love alive and is always reminding her beloved how much she values ​​him. “Thank you my love for all the love you have given me, for your unconditional support, for making me grow day by day. I apologize for hurting you in any way, I ask you to help each other to be better every day, in order to have a much stronger and more loving relationship. Thank you for wanting to walk hand in hand with me first of all in this life ”, she wrote previously to celebrate another year of her husband’s life.

The athlete has recognized that not everything has been honey on flakes in their relationship, but on several occasions she has emphasized that she is proud of having been able to overcome the obstacles along the way and day by day reinforcing her love.

