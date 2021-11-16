. Chiquis Rivera during her presentation at Radio Awards, in Mexico City.

Chiquis Rivera has become a true fashionista, standing out for her originality when walking the red carpet. At the recent Radio Awards, held in Mexico City, the eldest daughter of the late singer Jenny Rivera made her grand entrance in a long black dress and a deep V-neckline.

“Now you did shine. That dress is beautiful, and you look super beautiful in the position. Chulaaaaaa !!!! ”,“ The queen of the carpet ”,“ I pray to you, you are a goddess ”, and“ Sexy bombón ”, were some of the comments left by her followers on her Instagram account, where she reached more than 150 thousand likes.

Look at Chiquis’s cleavage

But that wasn’t the only outfit the 36-year-old singer wore during the evening. To present some awards, she changed her outfit three times, and in each one she was in charge of showing off her curves proudly, captivating the audience with her grace and confidence.

Three styles in one night

First, she was presented with a fitted white pantsuit with silver details, a suggestive neckline and loose hair with waves. Later the change was radical, with a fitted black leather mini dress, high boots with leopard print, a matching jacket and her hair in a high ponytail. Finally, she wasted elegance in a striking fuchsia dress with pronounced shoulder pads, in the purest intergalactic style.

Test passed

Chiquis has revealed on several occasions that she used to get very nervous every time she had to walk on a red carpet. However, she claims that she now feels proud of herself and accepts herself for who she is, although she still feels sad when her body is criticized.

“I have improved on the red carpets, I am not so concerned anymore. What I want is to feel good in the dress. But, yes, it makes me sad and angry (when they criticize me), because if that same dress was worn by a slim girl, size 2 or 4, they would not criticize it. As with my photos, I can take the same photo taken by a slim girl who has her own thing, but I also have mine, and they criticize me ”, revealed Chiquis during her participation in the podcast“ Sin Rodeos ”, by Jomari Goyso , a few weeks ago.

On the occasion, the interpreter of “Anyone” stated that she already knows why she receives so much criticism when she walks the red carpet. “I already accepted it, because they see it vulgar because of my body, it is because I have a very sexy body,” he said with a laugh. Do you think Chiquis has improved on her red carpets?