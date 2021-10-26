.

Chiquis Rivera caught the attention of his followers with a heated photo session that he uploaded to his Instagram account. The eldest daughter of the singer Jenni Rivera resorted to nothing less than an Instagram #TBT on Thursday, where she is seen posing on a white Rolls Royce.

Later he uploaded a video of the same session with the text. “Anything you want can be achieved with a warrior heart, a clear mind and an attitude of” Yes It Can! “, He wrote alluding to his winning attitude despite the adversity that he has had to face in his life.

“I am a warrior and a fighter like my mother,” the singer and television host recently pointed out, during her participation in the Sin Rodeos podcast, hosted by the stylist and face of Telemundo, Jomari Goyzo. The chapter in question was titled “The New Life of Chiquis Rivera” and in it Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter revealed that another similarity she has with her late mother is being a workforce.

“My mother did not know how to rest and sometimes I am the same,” she revealed after noting that after her mother’s death she took on the role of matriarch with her siblings. “It’s hard for me to let go of them. My life couch tells me to cut the thread, but I don’t think I can. I’m trying ”, he stressed.

Busy

The multifaceted artist is full of projects. On the one hand, she debuted as host and executive producer of her own television program called “Lo Mejor de Ti con Chiquis”, which airs every Thursday on CBS Universo.

In addition, he released his new single called “My Problem”, and announced that this October 29 will premiere the song “Anyone”.

Look at the video:

As if this were not enough, Chiquis announced that in February he will publish his new book, Invincible, where he will provide details on how he has overcome adversity. “Something that my mother taught me was not to take the role of victim in life, despite everything that may happen, to always be a warrior,” said the 36-year-old artist.

“Depression. Anxiety. Anguish. I will talk about this and much more in my memoir “INVINCIBLE”. It is no secret, I have gone through quite a few things in my life, some of which they know and others that I have never brought to light, until I started writing this book ”, revealed the multifaceted artist in a publication she made on her Instagram to promote your book.