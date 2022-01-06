Governor Ron DeSantis seems to be having trouble speaking due to lack of air, according to a video that circulates on Twitter and that has generated controversy and comments, even from doctors.

“I’m not saying that Ron DeSantis has COVID, but I would really recommend everyone in that room to self-quarantine for the next 10 days,” said political commentator Bryan Tyler Cohen.

The message was shared with a video from MeidasTouch, where the Republican governor – who is against the coronavirus vaccine mandate – is seen with difficulty speaking, forced to pause due to lack of air.

DeSantis was giving a speech in Kissimmee, Florida, about investing $ 10 million in chip or semiconductor production to address supply chain problems.

One of the comments that drew attention on social networks and has generated thousands of reactions was that of the doctor Steve Brown, who said that DeSantis had a serious respiratory problem.

“His phrasing, limited respiratory support and use of the complementary muscles of breathing are revealing. It does not confirm that it is # COVID19, but it seems that something is wrongBrown said.

DeSantis has been one of the governors who has been against basic measures against COVID-19, such as ordering social distance, the use of masks and vaccination.

At some point in the video, even DeSantis apologizes for having to go the extra mile while breathing.

In the last 24 hours, the entity registered almost 60,000 new cases of coronavirus, amid the advance of the Omicron variant.

Florida has 63% of the population fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The national average is just over 62%.