

Yasiel Puig involved in a fight between the Cincinnati and Pittsburgh players in the 2019 MLB campaign.

The controversial Cuban player, Yasiel Puig appeared again in the arena of the MLB, to send a strong message about his intentions to sign with a team for the 2022 season.

“I feel one hundred percent and He should be in the big leagues. They haven’t seen all the talent I have yet. I have promised everyone who will help me achieve it that I will be one of the 10 best players in MLB, “said Puig to the Cuban Pelota.

The Cuban 🇨🇺 @YasielPuig wants to show on the ground how much he has changed. “Remember that other people do things and it doesn’t look as big as Puig does, when Yasiel Puig does it the show is a little bigger” he told us @pelotacubanausa pic.twitter.com/PL3Ydxzdxz – Yordano Carmona (@YordiMLB) November 20, 2021

Given this, ‘The Crazy Horse ‘was asked about his controversial character and if there was anything different about that and seen them during his time active in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians.

“You can see that only on the ground, which was where you could see me doing things. as we should not, “he said the Cuban who recently changed agents with the intention of improving your chances of signing in MLB.

“Other people do that, it doesn’t look as big as when Yasiel Puig does it, when Yasiel Puig does it, the show is a little bigger. I am the most seen in the Major Leagues when I played and any show of mine was bigger of expectation, “he added.

Yasiel Puig fights in MLB

For his part, the gardener talked about the fights he was involved in or started when he was with the Dodgers, Cincinnati and recently in Mexico with the Águilas de Veracruz.

“The things that happen, the fights against the teams are things of the fever of the momentWhen I played with the Dodgers, I only had that fight with San Francisco, because it was the rivalry and with the same pitcher (Madison Bumgarner) ”, he highlighted.

He also detailed that “when we went to Cincinnati it was with Pittsburgh nothing else, we switched to Cleveland and we didn’t have that lawsuit. In Mexico it happened once or twice. They don’t see the pitching part, they only see mine and they get bigger because it’s Yasiel Puig, ”the Cuban said.

