An NYPD policewoman was swept away by a car on a Bronx (NYC) street when a driver tried to flee to avoid a traffic ticket, leaving the officer with a broken ankle and writhing on the ground in pain.

The dramatic case was captured in a video released yesterday by the NYPD. There the officer is seen standing talking next to the open door of the driver of a pickup truck, when he suddenly accelerates, throwing her to the asphalt. The car partially ran over the police, who can be heard yelling as he struggles to his feet.

Officers first saw the driver identified as Usman Haruna (24) inside a black 2017 Range Rover with expired New Jersey temporary license plates around 6 p.m. on Dec. 12, down East 194th Street at Briggs Avenue, Fordham Manor neighborhood, according to the New York Post.

As the officers approached, Haruna refused to stop, driving recklessly through steady red lights “at a dangerous speed” and in and out of traffic, police said.

Then, about half a mile away, at West 190th Street and Davidson Avenue, he was driving down the sidewalk and backing up “recklessly toward officers,” according to the NYPD. At that moment two officers approached the van: a police officer got in next to the passenger and a police officer opened the driver’s door, partially getting into the car.

At that point, the video captured Haruna speeding up and dragging the unidentified policewoman. He ran his right leg down to the hip.

Haruna, a resident of the Lower East Side (NYC), was charged with assault, leaving the scene of an accident, danger and reckless driving, operating without a license, resisting arrest and obstruction of government administration, among other charges.

The policewoman was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, and her male colleague, who suffered bruises on both knees, was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.