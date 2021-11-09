Telemundo Frederik Oldenburg

The beginning of the sixth season of the successful reality show Exatlon United States is getting closer and closer. And while all the fans of the sports competition show are waiting eagerly, Frederik Oldenburg, host of the space, continues to train and prepare to ensure that he has a toned body and reaches 100 percent by the start of the broadcasts.

In a recent publication on his official Instagram account, he published a video where he trained with great perseverance, revealing his statuesque torso and marked arms. “At the time that is vamooo! While I see the Casa de Los Famosos that is unmissable !!! ”, he wrote when uploading the video that quickly unleashed the reaction of his followers with more than 1,700 likes and 80 comments.

Look at the video:

“What perfection, after a hard day at work one comes home stressed and just seeing you takes away all stress, my appetite gets me and all worries are taken away, Almighty God Bless you”, “With a coach like you , does it cause you to do exercises “and” Is there little left for the sixth season? .. I already miss seeing this program .. take good care of yourself, blessings .. And keep doing exercises to keep seeing yourself “, were some of the comments left by the 37-year-old driver.

The enviable body of the Venezuelan was not the only thing that caught the attention of the video, but also the accessory he used to perform the exercises, a kind of roller. The journalist took the time to respond to those who asked him about the unique article.

Look at the video:

“I always wondered what that was for”, and “I tried to do the exercise but I went out of my way”, were some comments that the accessory aroused among its followers. Whereupon the driver explained. “Work everything, abs, arms, shoulders !!!”.

One of the questions that he did not answer, and that many are wondering, is the date on which the sixth season of Exatlon United States will begin. For now, it is only known that engines are warming up and that, at any moment, the details of the production of the Telemundo show will be known.

Regarding Oldenburg’s personal life, we know that he emigrated from his native Venezuela in 2012, due to the country’s social and political problems. After living for a year in Ireland, he decided to settle in the United States where, after much perseverance, he managed to be hired by Telemundo Las Vegas.

“I was almost 8 months applying for jobs, knocking on doors. But I never lost faith. It was about 8 months in which I woke up every day to check my emails. There was still the old custom of knocking on TV channels. Something that obviously many people are not used to doing, since everything is online. I remember that I made friends with the security of the television channels to be able to leave my CV. And so, little by little, I applied until the answer came, “he said in an interview with People en Español.

About his love life, during a funny interview he gave to Mamás Latinas, he pointed out that as a young man he has had much older girlfriends, and that he would like to become a father at some point in his life.

