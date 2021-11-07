

After the epic match in which FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo drew 3-3 this Saturday, Frenkie de Jong evaluated his team’s performance and sent a harsh criticism by ensuring that they “lack personality” in the games.

The Barcelona started the matches in an overwhelming way like it had not been seen in a long time and he scored up to three goals in the first 45 minutes, something that made many think to regain hope of ending the losing streak in LaLiga.

However, for the second half everything in the culé team was a lack of control and the Celta took advantage of it to pressure them to score goals everywhere, including two that were annulled. With Iago Aspas in scorer mode, scoring in minutes 52 ‘and 90 + 6’, plus a goal from Nolito at 74 ‘, the Vigo team managed to tie the match in an epic way.

After the result Frenkie de Jong did not hesitate to admit that the team had a disastrous second half. “In the second half we forgot to play, we were very stopped. We lack a bit of personality, “he said.

Likewise, the midfielder indicated that things will change if the players do their part. “The players are the ones who have to change, we have to offer ourselves more when there is pressure from the other side. This game was very important to get a little up. It is a very strong blow for us ”, added in statements to Movistar +.

Despite the continuous bad results of the Barça team in LaLiga, The former Ajax player believes that his team can still fight for the title in Spain: “We can fight because we have a lot of quality. Now I do not know how many points there are, many, it will be very difficult, but we must continue. People are very excited about the arrival of Xavi, we are going to work very hard to go up ”.

Finally, he spoke of his protest to the referee José Luis Hernández Hernández: “I had discounted five minutes and it was enough. And then he puts in an extra minute for a throw-in, I’ve never seen that. ”

