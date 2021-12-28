

The incident occurred on December 23 at the Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood.

Los Angeles Police released the images of a body camera that belonged to the Agent who detonated a gun on a suspect at the Burlington Coat Factory clothing store in North Hollywood and accidentally killed a 14-year-old Latina girl.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta She entered the store with her mother in search of a dress to celebrate her 15 years, on December 23, however, she would not leave the place alive.

Officers arrived at the site in response to a wake-up call about a possible assault with a deadly weapon and subsequent warnings about shooting at the establishment.

The Los Angeles police officers found a subject attempting to assault a woman, but by not following the instructions of the officers and being a latent threat, they opened fire on the attacker, who died at the scene.

Although in the pictures it appears that the chaos is over, it was later revealed that bullet projectiles fired by an officer went through the wall of a fitting room where Valentina Orellana Peralta was trying on a dress with the company of his mother; the young girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The video was posted on the LAPD’s YouTube page after the head of the institution, Michel Moore, promised transparency in the incident; In this one, the events are seen through the agent’s body camera.

Later, the suspect hides in a corridor, but the officer manages to get a good shot, which ended the life of the subject.

But nevertheless, the fitting room wall was behind the suspect and the agent could not see that someone was in that location, so LAPD agents found the teenager dead after seeing a hole in the wall.

Citizens left flowers and gifts in memory of Valentina Orellana Peralta at the Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood. (Photo: ROBYN BECK / . / .)

“This chaotic incident that resulted in the death of an innocent girl is tragic and devastating for everyone involved,” Chief Moore said in a statement Thursday night.

“I deeply regret the loss of this young woman’s life and I know that there are no words that can alleviate the unimaginable pain of the family,” he added.

The suspect was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner as Daniel Elena López, 24, while the woman, a victim of the attack, who was injured, has not been identified.

