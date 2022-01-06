

The pope said that at the time when pets “occupy the place of children,” adoption “is among the highest forms of love.”

Pope Francis praised parenthood and adoption during the general audience in the Vatican, but also criticized the fact that many couples decide not to have children or only have one, preferring instead to have dogs and cats.

“Dogs and cats take the place of children. This denial of paternity takes away humanity, civilization is getting older ”, said Francisco before quoting someone who wondered:“ Who will pay my pension taxes if there are no children? Who will take care of me?

Also, ehe Pope said today that, at a time when pets “occupy the place of children,” adoption “is among the highest forms of love.” and urged the authorities to ease the procedures for this way of accessing paternity and maternity.

Based on the religious passage, the pontiff praised Joseph’s decision to raise Jesus when he addressed the issue of adoption and orphaned children today.

“I hope that the institutions are always ready to help, watching seriously but also simplifying the necessary procedure so that the dream of so many little ones who need a family and of so many spouses who want to donate in love can be fulfilled,” said Francisco.

Before the dozens of people gathered in the Paul VI Hall of the Vatican to listen to him during the Wednesday general audience, which today featured a surprising circus number, the pontiff extended his reflection on the figure of Saint Joseph and fatherhood.

At the end of the hearing, a group of members of the Ronny Roller circus, which is currently in Rome, performed in front of the pontiff with a number that included juggling, gymnastic exercises and music that raised the applause and some cheers from the faithful present.

