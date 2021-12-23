Telemundo

The faithful audience of the reality show Exatlon United States is eager for the announced sixth season that will begin its broadcasts on January 11, 7 pm/6C. The 24 participants that make up this new installment exude enthusiasm and, little by little, reveal their immense potential.

Although last year it was the team of celebrities who won the final with Norma Palafox and Jeyvier Cintrón, this 2022 the team of the Contendors promises to take revenge and give their all to be crowned as the winners.

This is how we have already begun to get to know the new faces and the qualities of each one. In a recent video uploaded to the official Instagram account of Exatlon United States, some of the new Contestants confessed what it was that motivated them to be part of the competition.

Each one highlighted the qualities of the show and what prompted him to take up the challenge and become one more participant in the demanding and adrenaline-fueled sporting competition. “They are some of the heroes that make up #TeamContenientes and they explain to us why they like #ExatlonEEUU. Raise your hand if you already want to see the new season next Tuesday, January 11 ”, was the post uploaded to Instagram, which shows the new team of Contendientes.

The first to give her appreciation was Abril García, 24, from Mexico. “What I like the most about Exatlon is how all the athletes compete, how they put them to the test and the camaraderie they make between the teams.” This new Contender is from Dallas, Texas, and is a physical therapy student at the University of Querétaro. Her passion is Flag Football and she also has experience as a cheerleader and gymnast.

For his part, Emilio Lara, 22 years old, from Mexico pointed out “what I like the most is the competition and teamwork and above all the personal improvement that each athlete has throughout the show.” Lara is an architecture student in New York City and runs a gym with a group of friends. He has professional soccer experience, and has also played swimming, tennis, volleyball, and long-distance running.

Yosiel Barrios, 28, from Cuba stressed that he loves “feeling the adrenaline of the experience.” He has been living in the United States for two years, coming from Cuba. He has trained taekwondo and bodybuilding, as well as crossfit. However, his current job is casino maintenance in Las Vegas.

Alicia Beltrán, 27, from Mexico stressed that to be in the competition “You need a set of everything, that is, physically strength, agility, speed, but you also need a lot of concentration to be able to score the point.” She resides Los Angeles, CA. She is a personal trainer and nutritionist. She was a national handball champion and practices mountain biking and swimming.

Lupita Gavilán, 25, from Mexico, referred more to the human aspect. “Regardless of the physical demand of the circuits, it tests you psychologically and emotionally.” She is born in Fort Myers, Fl, but her parents returned to Mexico when she was 13 years old. He enjoys crossFit and has also played volleyball, soccer, and participated in jump rope competitions.

