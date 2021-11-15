Telemundo

When it comes to revealing her secrets to having a toned and fit physique, Chelly Cantú is very generous with her followers. The winner of the first season of the reality show Exatlon United States, from Telemundo, has shared on her Instagram account the step by step of her routines, to give whoever wants it the opportunity to have such an enviable body with hers.

In a recent video that he uploaded to his Instagram account, he shared with his more than 274 thousand followers his routine to have firm thighs. The athlete includes in the publication a total of 4 special exercises for the rear, and like a professional, she was in charge of making a clear demonstration of the correct way to do each exercise, in a short and very didactic way.

The 31-year-old Mexican started the publication by writing. Glute Wednesday: 4 times each exercise (you can include them in your leg routine).

1. Kettlebell swing (10c / arm)

2. Step up (10c / leg)

3. Sumo squat (20)

4. Squat-reverse lunge (10c / leg) ”.

In addition, he gave very useful tips to exercise correctly. “Always remember to have a straight back, do the exercise with control (you have strength both to go down and up), put your feet and knees in good position. Look to add a weight that is challenging for you to complete the repetitions that I put in. Remember to warm up at the beginning and stretch at the end of your workout, ”he wrote.

The athlete’s advice has had an excellent reception from her followers. The video with the complete glute routine had no less than 1,464 likes and several comments. “Wow! that’s having a lot of stamina Chelly, but I love your exercise routines ”,“ Beautiful ”and“ Thanks for the routine ”were some of the comments.

As a personal trainer of her Instagram followers, the athlete gave herself the work and dedication to answer all the questions about the exercises that arose, showing that she is one hundred percent committed to her audience.

And, as motivation is a fundamental part to bring out our full potential in what we do, the Mexican has also been in charge of injecting her fans with periodic doses of encouragement. “Everything is a consequence of what we do or do not do. To be disciplined, responsible, constant or not, so stop making excuses and do what you have to do to make things go the way you would like, “he wrote in a post.

“Ah! And you do not want to see changes in 1 month or 2, the changes come in several times and also, you do not want things to turn out if you have a bad attitude, if you do it by force nothing will come out. Do it for you and for you, without turning to see the rest, “he concluded.

And you, do you dare to exercise like Chelly?

