Due to the characteristics of denim, washing jeans requires a large amount of water, which is an environmental concern. Even Charles V. Chip Bergh, the CEO of Levi’s, has pointed out that jeans should never be washed. A Mexican designer showed how to wash your jeans in the freezer, without soap or water, and his video went viral.

Karen Velazco is an industrial designer who, in her search for prolong the life of your jeans and reduce the environmental cost After washing the denim, he found a way to “wash” it in his home freezer.

First, Velazco suggests spray white vinegar, alcohol or essential oil diluted with water with the help of a spray bottle on the garment turned inside out, in order to eliminate bacteria that normally adhere with use. Then let it dry in the shade and later it is necessary to fold it and put it in a bag. Then store it in the refrigerator freezer for 8 to 24 hours. Take them out, let them “dry” again and they are ready to go.

Although their advice has been branded as unsanitary or that they can cause skin infections, Velazco points out that his intention is to convince people to wash their jeans less and not after each use, as it is not necessary and it is not kind to the environment.

The designer is deeply interested in recycling and conserving the environment, to the point that she has an initiative called “Patched” to collect and recycle denim garments that have apparently become unusable, to create new designs for clothing, accessories and shoes.

What Levi’s Says

Levi’s, the world’s most recognized company in the manufacture of denim garments, has its own position on whether or not to wash denim garments. We have already said that your CEO simply suggests never washing your jeans, and even assured that he has worn a 501 model without washing it for more than a year.

But Bergh also assures that should not be put in the freezer, as home refrigerators do not have enough power to kill bacteria. So with this information you may like to try the refrigerator method or simply decide not to wash your jeans after each wear.

Read more:

+ The painful vaginal condition suffered by women who wear tight jeans

+ Four reasons why you don’t fit into your jeans during your menstrual period