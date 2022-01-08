

Rescuers are trying to find other possible victims of the accident.

Photo: Ana Di Tullio / Wikimedia Commons

Tourists who were in motorboats on Lake Furnas, in the city of Capitolio in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, lived a tragic moment after a huge rock fell off a cliff and fell on them, killing one person, and reporting several injuries on a preliminary basis.

The Piumhi City Fire Department said there were at least 15 injured after the accident, while the Minas Gerais fire department confirmed one death so far, according to the Brazilian portal G1.

Local authorities further stated that the body of the deceased, whose identity has not been published, was rescued from the waters while several troops are working to search for other victims in Lake Furnas, a recurring tourist attraction in the area.

The G1 media affirmed that the Brazilian Navy will begin an investigation to find the causes that caused the accident.

Meanwhile, the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, spoke out about what happened and regretted the result of the accident, taking advantage of sending a message to the families of the victims.

“Today we suffer the pain of a tragedy in our state, due to the heavy rains, which caused the detachment of a stone wall in Lake Furnas. The government of Minas is present from the first moments through the Civil Defense and the work of the Rescue Corps continues. I sympathize with the families at this difficult time. We will continue to act to provide the necessary support, “said Governor Zema.

We at CBMMG are working to search for and recover victims from the Capitol.

A rocky structure emerged on boats in the two regions of Capitólio.

Lake Furnas is part of the Brazilian reservoir built in Rio Grande, which is responsible for regulating its flow, as well as providing energy to the state of Minas Gerais through the Furnas hydroelectric plant, La Nación reported.

The lake has become a tourist attraction in the city of Capitolio, a city in the southwest of the state of Minas Gerais, which has a population of over 8,600 people.

