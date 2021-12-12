

Ibrahimovic reached the round figure of 300 goals in Europe in his 40s.

Photo: Marco Luzzani / .

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a Chilean goal on Saturday to reach the 300 mark for European clubs and keep AC Milan as the sole leader of Serie A in Italy. And it is that at 40 years old, the Swede continues to show that he is a decisive player for his team, as he did this Saturday, saving a valuable point in the final minutes of the match against Udinese.

Despite being the oldest footballer in the meeting between Udinese and Milan, Ibrahimovic played the 90 minutes and ended up being the man of the match, scoring the tying goal with a Chilean “acrobatic” inside the area at twilight of the game.

Cometh the Hour, Cometh the Zlatan 🦁 Ibrahimović scores his 300th goal in Europe’s top five leagues to rescue a point for Milan against Udinese. Doing it in style! 💥 pic.twitter.com/pTaToqer55 – Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 11, 2021

Although the Neroazzurro team dominated the match from start to finish, the goal eluded them, while Udinese took advantage of their rival’s only mistake to go on the attack And despite the fact that the goalkeeper covered the first shot, the Portuguese Beto took the rebound to take a powerful shot and thus score the first goal of the game at minute 17.

The match continued with Milan as the clear dominator, attempting multiple shots that failed to enter between the posts guarded by Marco Silvestri, until at 90 + 2 in the last attack of the match, a series of rebounds gave “Ibra” the opportunity to get his seventh target in the tournament and get an important draw for his team.

With this 1-1 tie, Milan is the sole leader of Serie A in Italy with 39 points, followed by Inter with 37 who will visit Cagliari this Sunday and Napoli with 36 who will face Empoli, both playing this Sunday.

Notably the team led by Stefano Pioli, has just been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, remaining last of the group in which Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid advanced to the next phase, while Porto stayed with the Europa League quota.

The center from which Ibrahimovic’s goal originated was hung by Spaniard Samu Castillejo, who returned to compete after more than a month and a half off due to injury.

Read also:

– Zlatan attacks a former teammate: “You took advantage of the Eriksen tragedy to get to that team because there were no offers for you

– Napoli reveals the severity of the craniofacial injury suffered by Chucky Lozano