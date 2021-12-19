

Ibrahimovic surprised with his praise for Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO

Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are the two young players of the moment and even he knows that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who recently praised Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund players respectively, in an interview with CBS Sports.

One of the new comparisons that has emerged among soccer fans is that of Mbappé and Haaland, on whom debate to choose the “new king” of this sport that until now Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated.

Precisely Ibrahimovic, who is known to be a very confident player, was asked about this new comparison and contrary to what many might think, the answer was more than surprising and with much praise for the still growing stars of world football.

“Mbappe is a reminder of Ronaldo the Fenômeno.… In Haaland I see this intelligence, he just wants to score goals.” @ Ibra_official reveals the two young stars he admires most. 🌟 Watch the full sit down with @oeste: Sunday at 2pm ET on CBS Sports Network and Paramount +. pic.twitter.com/oYwCQKSqVQ – CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 16, 2021

“I like elegant players. It is complicated, but when you are a professional footballer you can see other players the way they think, the way they move and how they do it. I like those footballers who predict things before they happen“, argument.

For his part, when describing the French footballer, ‘Ibra’ compared him with who has openly said that he is his childhood idol. “I think Mbappé reminds me a lot of Ronaldo Nazario, his game is very elegant, “he said.

Likewise, the Nurugo player highlighted his scoring hunger. “We have other players, but when we talk about young footballers … We need to talk about Haaland. It’s good, because I think he’s obsessed with goals. And he’s not doing more than he needs to do, he’s just focused on goals. And that’s something you can see in the players, ”he said.

In that sense, he recognized the Dortmund striker as an intelligent person in the game. “There are footballers who think they can do more than they are capable of, and that is not intelligence. In Haaland I see that intelligence. He just wants to score goalsHe knows that he can do them, and he just tries to do that ”, he sentenced.

Without a doubt, the words of Ibrahimovic for Mbappé and Haaland, they are a clear recognition of the great work that both players have been doing, one compared to who for many is the best ‘9’ in history and another exalted for his intelligence in the game and his desire to score goals.

