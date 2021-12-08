.

This December 10 marks the 9th anniversary of the death of the singer Jenni Rivera and her children are looking for different ways to pay tribute to the legendary artist who left an immense legacy to regional Mexican music. This is how Jacqie Rivera decided to honor her with one of her passions: music.

The 32-year-old singer announced that on the anniversary of her mother’s death she will release her new single Hurt, as a way to pay tribute to the artist. In passing, Jacqie referred to another terrible event that shook her family: the sexual abuse that she, her older sister Chiquis and her aunt Rosie suffered from her own father, José Trinidad Marín, 57 years old. This is because the song is related in some way to the terrible event.

“This message is for the first man who broke my heart. Father, I want you to know that despite the fact that your mistakes, your decisions and the fact that you left me, they hurt me deeply, I love you and I forgive you, ”says Rivera in the video uploaded to his Instagram account.

The video shows an image of Jacqie hugging her father, as well as some key moments in her life: the trial she faced for abusing her daughters and sister-in-law, and her life with Jenny Rivera. At the end of the video the next release of the song Hurt is announced.

The more than 1.8 million followers that the artist has on her Instagram did not take long to react, with extensive messages about her decision to forgive such deplorable acts as the sexual abuse of which she was a victim by the man who gave her life.

“Jacqie, many will judge you or question your decision to forgive your father, but you really have a huge heart to be able to have the courage to forgive. I admire you ”,“ It’s okay to forgive, but hugging him and trying to be close to him is disgusting ”,“ You have a big heart, but if I were you I wouldn’t even allow my daughters to get close to the man who raped you and your sister “And” I don’t think Jenni would have agreed with that forgiveness, “were some of the messages left by her followers.

A history of abuse

It should be remembered that in May 2007, Trino Marín was found guilty and sentenced to 31 years in prison for lewd acts against minors, abuse and aggravated sexual assault against minors. Although he has applied for parole on several occasions for good behavior, it has been denied, for which he will have to remain in jail until he is 74 years old.

Trino Marín raped his two daughters and his sister-in-law for years when they were just children. In 1992 Jenni Rivera found out about the abuse thanks to her sister Rosie recounting everything she had experienced. Unfortunately, upon filing the complaint, the subject escaped and was a fugitive for 9 years. It was only in 2006 that the police managed to capture him.

In past statements to People en Español, Rosie Rivera highlighted her niece’s great capacity for forgiveness. “One of the things I admire about her is that she has the courage and love to have a relationship with her dad. To forgive him, to visit him, to have the courage to ask him difficult questions, to talk to all of us, who were victims of him at some point and to say ‘I understand what he did’. It made me something so beautiful that someone had that value, “he said.

Jackie is not the only one who forgave her assailant, her sister Chiquis did too, although she does not have as close a relationship as Jackie.

