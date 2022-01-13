.

Jessica Cediel exudes joy and rhythm. The former Exatlón United States reporter is constantly injecting good vibes into her more than 8 million Instagram followers, who celebrate her outgoing way of being.

The 39-year-old Colombian has every reason to be happy, since as she recently revealed, after much sacrifice she was able to buy a house to be with her beloved family.

In a video that he uploaded to his Instagram account, he showed the beautiful home he acquired. “Family! Today we fulfill a great dream! Welcome to our new home. THANK YOU GOD because only you make it possible! It has been many months of praying, searching and working VERY HARD to make this dream come true! Some days with sadness and others with absolute illusion, BUT NEVER losing FAITH! We go little by little hand in hand with GOD !! Today we start a new chapter in our family! My beautiful people THANK YOU because without you this would not have been possible! Dream and work hard for your dreams! Let no one stop you! To be able to share today with my family; my best gift, “he wrote

And to celebrate this immense achievement, nothing better than a good dance with the best company, right? At least that is how the actress seems to have thought, who did not find anything better to express her happiness than to dance with one of her beloved cats.

In the video, the model is seen wearing black underwear and a top of the same color, her hair taken and her face natural. “Today @jupitercediel did not want to dance! But this is what we achieved! From Ajjajaja I love him! Happy day my people! Good vibes and Gallop ”, he wrote about the dance.

Later Cediel uploaded several photos with his feline. “We took some photos with my baby @jupitercediel! No makeup, no filter and yes … almost no clothes! Much AMR! I liked the second photo better! And which one did you like the most… 1 or 2? ”, He wrote.

“Hello beautiful, how are you sweetheart? Greetings. More beautiful impossible ejjeje muakkk and thank you for showing your unique beauty muakk “,” What a beautiful abdomen “and” Ready and happy to fall into your garritas “, were some of the comments they left. Although this time she also had negative comments from those who accused her of mistreating her cat.

“That woman is not well in her head”, “Animal abuse”, “Do not carry the kitten like that, with his feet dangling”, and “What a sin with that poor cat”, were some comments from those who were concerned about the welfare of your pet.

