As much as Jessica Cediel already has her paid page of exclusive content for her followers, she never forgets to cheer up her loyal fans who follow her on Instagram with free photos and videos. This time he delighted his audience with not one, but two videos where he shows off his attributes posing in different swimsuits.

In the first video, she is seen in a white one-piece swimsuit, which highlights her waist with a bow on the side. Playing with her long hair, she is cheerful and provocative. “Sweet as sugar,” he wrote. The publication generated great interest among his followers, quickly obtaining more than 114 thousand likes.

“Wow, how cool you are. You really don’t have to do anything to your body, you are divine. Say hello to Uncle Nacho, that hair is beautiful ”,“ Sweet temptation, beautiful thing ”,“ She is too beautiful, her beauty is out of the ordinary ”, and“ I look at you with amazement and I don’t get tired because your beauty is unmatched, you have beautiful eyes and your lips are like rose petals ”, were some of the more than a thousand comments they left him.

In the second video, the 39-year-old Colombian flirtatiously posed in a pink bikini and took the opportunity to send kisses to her fans. The reaction was immediate from his followers. “My God! I would like not to look at you, but I can’t help it, you are real. Blessings ”,“ Wuaaaa, you are beautiful and beautiful heart ”,“ Uyyy, my love, now you did shine with that great body ”, they wrote to him.

For those who are not satisfied with the content that the Colombian presenter uploads to her Instagram, now they can ask for personalized videos and chat directly with her. Of course, in a paid way, through its exclusive content page.

“I am Jessica Cediel and I want to welcome you to my website. Here we will speak directly, and I will also share exclusive photos and videos, behind the scenes, beauty tips and much more ”, the Colombian announces on her page that was inaugurated just a few weeks ago.

“Many of you have always asked me for videos, well, through my page you can order a personalized video for you or your loved ones. Join me on this adventure. I am happy to have you here and that you are part of my digital family. Sign up now, ”he adds.

According to the information on the website, the value of the subscription to access the exclusive content of Cediel is US $ 0.99 the first month, and then US $ 2.99 per month. No details are given of what value the videos would be on demand or if they are included with the subscription.

