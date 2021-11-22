

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Detrot Pistons 116-121.

Complicated, this has been the first leg of the season by NBA for Los angeles lakers, due to negative results and injuries. In addition, the team suffered this Sunday the expulsion of LeBron James, in the victory (116-121) against the Detrot Pistons.

At the beginning of the third quarter, the Lakers star was sent off by second time in his career, after giving a elbow in the face to Isaiah Stewart, Pistons center, while taking a free throw. The King was punished with a flagrant fault type 2.

With a bloody right eye Stewart faced James and the brawl broke out at Little Caesars Arena. His teammates, coaches and court security members had to hold him down, given that the player was very angry.

While his teammates accompanied him to leave the track, Stewart again escaped to continue the lawsuit against LeBron. The 20-year-old center was also sent off. The arbitrators also noted a technical foul on point guard Russell Westbrook.

“Stewart tried to be physical with LeBron, and LeBron did the same (…). Everybody knows LeBron ain’t no dirty guy. As soon as he did, he looked back at Stewart and said, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t try to do it.’ stated Anthony Davis after the match is over.

Davis He added: “I don’t know what Stewart was trying to do. I’ve never seen a player get like this. You have a cut above your eye, accidentally, it was not on purpose. We were not going to allow him to continue accusing our brother in that way.

In his 18 seasons in the NBA, The King had only been expelled once: in 2017, when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and faced the Miami Heat, his former team. With this result, the Lakers (9-9) rise to eighth place in the Western Conference.

