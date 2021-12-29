

Surveillance cameras in an apartment building captured the moment of the attack.

Photo: Drew Angerer / .

A 33-year-old man was shot in both legs during a confrontation with two gunmen inside an apartment building in Brooklyn..

The victim had just returned to your building on 68th Street near Third Av., when the two men, who were in the lobby, followed him upstairs around 7:50 p.m. on December 21, according to police officers.

The apartment building’s surveillance camera caught the duo drawing their weapons and pouncing on the victim, hitting her with a pistol as they struggled through the tight space, video shows at close range.

This is the surveillance video shared by NYPD:

🚨WANTED for an ASSAULT: Recognize them? On 12/21/21 at 7:50 PM, inside of 308 68 St in Brooklyn, three individuals approached a 33-year-old man, displayed a firearm, then fired multiple times striking him in the leg. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/NymVZhmvID – NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2021

“Shoot him!” One of the gunmen yelled at the other shortly before a firearm was detonated, a police source said.

The victim was shot twice, one in each leg, a New York police investigation later detailed; the subject, naturally, fell to the ground with his pants stained with blood, an image that can be seen in the video.

The two gunmen ran out of the building, accompanied by a third man who was walking on crutches, police said.

The two assailants, along with their accomplice, fled in a white sedan, an image that the police also published on Tuesday, thanks to another camera.

Vehicle in which the aggressors fled. (Photo: NYPD)

Later, emergency medical services took the victim to New York University Langone Hospital, Brooklyn, where she was treated and released hours later.

The victim told police that she saw the two men smoking in the lobby as she ran out to run a “quick errand.”

They were still in the lobby when he returned, climbed the stairs, and was attacked by the two subjects.

Unfortunately, the men have not been identified, but the police are already searching for the alleged culprits.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Another attack recorded in the Bronx

The NYPD is also searching for an assailant who was caught on camera repeatedly cutting a woman inside a residential building in the Bronx.

The two apparently knew each other and were arguing over the victim’s roommate, when the man launched his attack inside a building on East 180th Street, near Washington Av, in the Belmont neighborhood around 9:10 p.m. last Thursday, according to the police.

Surveillance video from the building’s hallway shows a man kicking in an apartment door and then using a box cutter on the woman’s face and body at least a dozen times.

Also read:

NYPD video: woman was savagely cut in the hallway of her building in the Bronx

Invader killed a man celebrating Christmas at his home in New York

· Latino love triangle ended with strangulation between neighbors in New York