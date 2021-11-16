

A strong discussion broke out on social media due to the presence of mixed toilets in fast food outlets.

Although the use of inclusive language is increasingly common, and even with the explanation of McDonald’s, which adopted the “individual booths” in its restaurants as part of an inclusion phenomenon, In Brazil, controversy was unleashed over the use of unisex bathrooms, that is, indistinct between men and women.

The controversy began with a viral video on social networks in which a client shows the bathrooms with individual cabins, with common access and sinks. In the clip, signs with the image of men, women and unisex are observed, next to the door.

“I want everyone to see, it is absurd! Children use these same toilets. It’s communism in Bauru, a shame”Says the woman holding the phone as she makes the movement with her hand.

After the thousands of comments that were unleashed, Suellen Roim, mayor of Bauru, a city in the State of Sao Paulo, reacted with a warning to the popular hamburger chain.

According to the official statement, McDonald’s has fifteen days to present itself and comply with current regulations. Otherwise, the city council may impose a fine or require the restaurant to be closed, because by law, bathrooms must be separate and identified, one for each sex.

“Regarding the video that circulates on the internet about the bathrooms of a fast food chain, the Sanitary Surveillance went to the site and found that the sanitary regulations of the municipality had not been respected,” Suellen Roim announced on Twitter.

For its part, McDonald’s explained in a statement that it adopted “individual booths” in its restaurants for the sake of “inclusion and respect.”, so that “all people feel welcome to use them”.

Gender issues are particularly sensitive in Brazil since the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro came to power three years ago, who in different forums has made sexist or homophobic pronouncements.

