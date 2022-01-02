.

Miley Cyrus suffered problems with her wardrobe during the broadcast of her New Years Eve show for NBC.

After the ball dropped at the stroke of midnight in Times Square, Miley took the stage to perform her hit song, “Party in the USA.” She was wearing a tiny silver outfit that consisted of a miniskirt and a barely visible blouse.

Within seconds of the song starting, its top broke off. He grabbed his chest and tried to fix it, but eventually the entire upper part came undone. He walked to the back of the stage to get it fixed and continued singing without missing a beat.

This is what you need to know:

Miley had a second wardrobe problem after returning to the stage

Miley Cyrus topless on New Years Eve show Wardrobe Malfunction2022-01-01T05: 15: 33Z

When Miley returned to the stage, she changed her silver top for a red jacket. His jacket was completely unbuttoned with nothing underneath.

At one point during the performance, the jacket fell open and Miley’s chest was visible.

Trying to have a little fun with what was happening, Miley changed the lyrics of one of the phrases of her song trying to make a joke. “Everybody is looking at me now. I’m wearing the most clothing I’ve ever worn on stage, ”he sang.

At the end of the broadcast, Miley addressed what happened on stage.

“Thank you very much to all. Thank you. Tonight’s program was about being flexible, withstanding the blows and bringing out the best in us even in the worst of circumstances, ”he said.

“That resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the new year with us. We have all learned to expect the unexpected. Instead of seeing it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone who watches us from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making this night possible. You really are everything I needed to have the best party, “he added.

This is not the first time that Miley suffers from a wardrobe problem.

Miley has pushed the boundaries when it comes to her outfits over the years and has had some unfortunate setbacks while acting. However, she seems to handle them all with grace, as she is very confident in herself.

In 2018, during an appearance on Saturday Night Live, Miley slipped, according to Page Six. Miley wore a fully open track jacket with nothing underneath, similar to the style she chose after her first wardrobe mishap on New Years Eve 2021.

Believe it or not, Miley also almost suffered a second wardrobe problem on SNL. According to Harper’s Bazaar, in an outfit change, Miley was seen wearing a low-cut Saint Laurent dress. It is presumed that it was taped to the top, but it was close to breaking.

