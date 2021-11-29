. Alejandra Espinoza without makeup

Alejandra Espinoza is by far the most spoiled queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina of all time, since the Univision reality show began in 2007.

And beyond her beauty and charisma, it has been the simplicity and sincerity with which she communicates with her loyal followers, which has helped her to build a very strong relationship with them, since she always shows herself as she is, and not he has no qualms about even showing himself in nature.

The host of Nuestra Belleza Latina shared a video a few days ago on Instagram, being in the dressing room of the reality show of Univisión, in which she boasted of her beauty without cosmetic aids.

While preparing for the final gala of the competition, where the Honduran Sirey Morán was the winner, Alejandra wore her face without makeup, and showed that with or without cosmetic products she is a beautiful woman.

With that sincerity and freshness that characterize her, Alejandra showed herself with her hair gathered in a “bun” and her natural thick eyebrows and without lipstick, even closing her eyes, without any type of shadows, and as expected, her mega Fans reacted with applause and praise.

“How beautiful you are natural”, “The original NBL”, “you are beautiful”, “how beautiful without makeup”, “the one who is beautiful is beautiful”, were some of the comments generated by the clip, where the followers of the Mexican They did not hide their impression when they saw that the Univisión star, with her face washed, wears a majestic porcelain face.

A few days ago, the winner of the first edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina also showed another gesture of full honesty with her fans, revealing that she would remove her breast implants.

This was confessed in an interview with the Sal y Pimienta de Univisión program, where he explained the reasons why he made the decision.

“In 2010 when I had (breast) reduction surgery, they put some implants on me and I was perfectly fine for 10 years. 2 years ago I had an implant change and for 2 years I have come with health problems, which have not been so important and relevant, but they have been problems that I did not have before, “said the ex-queen of 34 years old, who a few weeks ago suffered health problems that paralyzed parts of his face for a few days.

About that episode, Alejandra said: “I still don’t know what happened to me. I keep getting tests, I keep seeing doctors, I keep doing a bit of everything, but I feel good. Something happened to me and I still don’t know what it is. Now in December I am going to have surgery, because it is like one of the things that I am going to rule out and that is breast implant illness (BII) ”.