

A motorist managed to capture the moment when a group of protesters beat up Russian tourists.

A couple of Russian tourists were taken from their car and beaten by a mob of Mexican protesters in the state of Chiapas in Mexico, after refusing to pay a “toll” for driving on the road that the subjects had taken.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported that it opened a record of attention for the crime of damage and injuries against those who are responsible for the attack two people of Russian nationality, in the municipality of Oxchuc.

According to one of the victims, a woman named Denis “N”, last Monday she was traveling on the Ocosingo-San Cristóbal de Las Casas highway, aboard a private vehicle with plates from the state of Quintana Roo, when was attacked by a group of protesters from the municipality of Oxchuc.

The woman said that the protesters took her out of the vehicle, after she refused to pay a fee (a kind of informal toll) that they demanded, after which they vandalized the car and beat her and her partner, although she managed to flee the place .

A motorist who was traveling behind the Russian couple, managed to capture a video:

The Prosecutor’s Office said that due to these facts the Public Ministry is conducting the corresponding investigations for the correct integration of the investigation.

In addition, it condemned the attack and said that it will continue the corresponding investigations with the purpose of defining responsibilities and that the crime does not go unpunished.

In the state of Chiapas, roadblocks by protesters are common who seek to publicize conflicts in their communities.

The protesters take advantage of the enormous number of buffers that exist in some road sections of the state to install a kind of checkpoints where tourist vehicles stop, at which point they force drivers to pay fees of one dollar (about 20 pesos) for each passenger.

If the fee is paid the trip continues, otherwise the protesters vandalize the vehicles.

