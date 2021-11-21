

Agents arrived at Union Square in San Francisco in search of the suspects.

Several suspects were left behind bars after a mass robbery was reported at a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco on Friday night, in which damage was generated inside the premises, authorities reported.

Through videos disseminated by social networks, part of the chaos experienced in the Union Square area of ​​the city is shown, where you can see destroyed material goods, police officers acting in the area and people running before what happened.

San Francisco police officers responded to incident calls shortly after 8:00 p.m.. and they managed to identify several suspects who would be involved in the criminal acts, indicated ABC7.

Officers arrived on the scene at a retail store in Union Square, where they observed several suspects involved in criminal acts. Officers have arrested several suspects, ”San Francisco police said in a statement.

Through Twitter, some users reported and recorded those responsible for the theft at the Louis Vuitton store, and managed to show the police in search of the suspects.

Although the videos and testimonies indicate that the main affected store was Louis Vuitton, this would not be the only one affected by the incident, and in the face of this, officers continue to respond to other retail establishments, where reports of vandalism occurred.

In the midst of the investigations, the authorities have stated that this is a fluid situation and that the investigations are evolving, reported CBS San Francisco.

The attack on the Louis Vuitton store comes amid an increase in robberies of organized retail establishments throughout the city, which has caused the permanent closure of some stores.

Officers noted that anyone with key information about the incident should contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444, or send a text message to TIP411 and begin the message with the initials: SFPD.

