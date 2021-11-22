

Waukesha police officers have not found the suspect so far.

Photo: Mira Oberman / . / .

A car crashed into a Christmas parade this Sunday afternoon in Waukesha, Wisconsin, leaving several people injured, according to eyewitnesses.

The Christmas celebration in Waukesha, one of the most representative events in the city, had a regrettable outcome when an ‘off-road’ vehicle sped towards the parade, generating the despair of the participants, although no deaths were reported, only injured people, police reported local.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis councilor who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, indicated that at the time of the incident he had just finished marching in the parade with his family and friends, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted.

“As we walked back between the buildings, we saw a vehicle speed up along the parade route. Then we heard a loud crash and then deafening screams from the people, who were run over by the vehicleTenorio declared.

The councilor added that they could see people fleeing the place and crying, as well as people who appeared to have been run over by the vehicle.

According to videos that have circulated on social networks, a red SUV is shown breaking barriers and accelerating towards the road where the parade was taking place.

This video could be sensitive or disturbing to some readers:

Shocking video of what happened in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where a vehicle attacks participants in a Christmas parade.

There are dozens of injured, including minors.

Deaths are also reported. pic.twitter.com/3S5vjhpDaH – Janosik García (@Janosikgarciaz) November 22, 2021

A reporter at the scene also pointed out that the red truck had come speeding down the street and hit several people, causing many to be injured on the ground; however, some were able to get up and run to nearby stores for help.

Subsequently, police officers ran down the street and warned people to enter the stores and avoid staying on the street. They noticed that shots had been fired.

Police, who have not yet found the suspect, managed to close several streets in downtown Waukesha and some ambulances began arriving in the area, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said.

For his part, the city councilor, Don Paul Browne, said that he marched in front of the parade, and when he was about to get home his wife texted him asking if he was okay.

“I’m in shock,” said Browne. “This parade draws people from all over, including Jefferson County. I am numb. It’s quite disturbing “.

This incident occurred during the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the city, with the Christmas parade being one of the most important of the year for its citizens, as it marks the official start of the Christmas season in Waukesha.

