Sirey Morán, the new winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina, celebrated this Christmas in style and gave herself a great luxury for her heart: to celebrate this symbolic date with her entire large family in Honduras, including parents, grandmother, cousins ​​and uncles.

The 31-year-old Honduran model looked dazzling with happiness and wasted joy and love.

“The best gift is the love of my family #teamsirey and that is why on this special day where Christmas is celebrated, and in which we must thank God for so many things, I say MANY THANKS to all those who are part of my life and that they were part of my dream of being #nuestrabellezalatina coming true. To those in this photo: family, friends and all those who are also part of my life from a distance, thank you, I love you very much, “he wrote in a post on his Instagram account, where you can see the entire family group.

In a video that was uploaded later, the beauty queen is seen dancing and introducing the members of the Sirey team, as she calls her dear relatives. In the publication you can see his father, José Alfredo Morán, visibly moved. “After 14 years dad returned to Honduras,” wrote the model.

“Happy holidays, my beautiful people. May God bless you greatly today and always,” was the wish of the Honduran for her faithful audience. His followers immediately reacted to the publication praising his simplicity and humility.

“Many blessings for you, you are beautiful and all that you convey in that video is your sincerity and humility. I sincerely wish you a Merry Christmas “,” Merry Christmas Sirey, our Queen. Blessings ”,“ You are the star that shines at the top of our tree, thank you for giving us light and joy, happy holidays ”,“ Unique moments with the Queen. Her humility makes her even more beautiful, she won the affection of all Honduras for that, may God bless her always ”, were some of the comments they left her.

Sirey Morán traveled to Honduras on December 12, where she has been reunited with her loved ones and has received all the affection of her proud compatriots, who have made her triumph their own.

Thank you very much to all those who came to bless me with their words and thank you for allowing me to meet you at the #estadionacional #tegucigalpa, “he wrote from Tegucihualpa.

“Crowning the queens of my life my mother, grandmother Berta and in the penultimate photo my mother’s mother who from heaven takes care of me with her crown my beautiful grandmother Maria. I love you beautiful queens, ”he wrote in another post after honoring their lineage.

It is clear that the Honduran queen is more than proud of her roots.

