

The Ecuadorian justice updated the case and assures that there are 58 deaths in this fatal confrontation.

Photo: FERNANDO MENDEZ / . / .

Until the morning of this Saturday, 51 prisoners have died in the midst of the new clashes registered in a jail in the city of Guayaquil, in southwestern Ecuador, as reported this Saturday by the Ecuadorian newspaper Expreso, due to a preliminary report by the Policeman.

The report, to which Expreso had exclusive access “confirms that until the morning of this Saturday, November 13, they have found 51 people deprived of liberty died after the clashes registered, especially, in pavilion 2 of the old Penitentiary of the Litoral, of Guayaquil ”, reviews the portal.

For its part, an Ecuadorian police source informed the . news agency that “there were clashes in the Guayaquil Penitentiary. The tactical units of the Police are intervening in the penitentiary ”.

Also, in the account of the Ecuadorian Police on Twitter they assured that in the course of the morning they would be offering a press conference on the subject.

The General Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency invites the media to a press conference on the prison situation in the country. pic.twitter.com/2BuiBjDmGz – Communication Ecuador (@ComunicacionEc) November 13, 2021

For its part, the National Service of Comprehensive Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders of Ecuador (SNAI) issued a statement this Saturday at noon where it updated the situation.

The Ecuadorian police reported on Friday night that the security protocol had been activated in the prison, with its tactical units for the reestablishment and control of order.

More updates on the case are expected in the next few hours.

