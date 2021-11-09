

The Spanish team closed the first day of concentration in the week in which direct access to the 2022 World Cup is played, in the matches against Greece and Sweden, attending the premiere of ‘The force of the group’, a documentary that reveals how they experienced Euro 2020 from the inside and highlights the leadership of coach Luis Enrique Martínez and the human value of the dressing room.

“The secret of this selection is that the leadership is on the bench and has a captain like Busquets who talks face-to-face to the youngest, without looking from above and that generates even more respect,” said the president of the Royal Federation. Spanish Soccer (RFEF) Luis Rubiales.

The documentary, based on the recordings of Álvaro García Cuesta, it will premiere on November 19 on Amazon Prime and reveals how a great tournament like the Eurocup is lived from within, the way in which the Spanish internationals faced the alarm of a coronavirus outbreak after the positive of Busquets and the way in which, together, they grew in the Eurocup until they were eliminated in the semifinal penalty shootout by Italy.

“When what I experienced happened more than thinking about myself, I did it about my colleagues. I was the first and they could fall more. The worst thing was to feel guilty for what could happen to a colleague and what was at stake, “recalled Busquets in some bad days in which he had to return home by ambulance and be isolated after having shared several days with the rest of the internationals in the City of Soccer.

“I am lucky to have that experience of having played many final phases and having won, But this group that there was, as we enjoyed it, I did not experience it in the course of any final phase, although winning the celebration changes everything. Also being captain was a plus for me ”, he acknowledged.

The internationals spent days training alone, eating separately and in a bubble. “Do not worry, whatever it has to be, it will be, life is this “, said Luis Enrique to his players while the documentary reveals how a parallel bubble is set up in case an outbreak occurs that affects several of those chosen to play the Eurocup.

A moment that affected the internationals was the fading of Eriksen in the Denmark match that they were seeing on their mobile minutes before starting a workout. “Life is ephemeral and changes in ten seconds. You have to see the positive side and enjoy every moment ”. It was the moment of Luis Enrique, who left the national team bench for a few months due to the death of one of his daughters.

“In the uncertainty, in the blows of life, you have to accept things and not whip yourself “, was the coach’s advice to Diego Llorente on the day of his return to the concentration after his false positive.

Once the tournament started, the documentary reveals talks by the coach in the hours before the matches, lto the extreme defense that makes Álvaro Morata after being whistled in Seville by a sector of the Spanish fans and how the Madrid striker overcomes the moment of crisis until he ended up being the protagonist with his goals against Croatia and Italy.

“Everyone has a plan until they give the first host”, was a phrase from boxer Mike Tyson that Luis Enrique used to encourage his players after the opening goalless draw against Sweden. The same result was repeated against Poland and before playing everything against Slovakia, the Asturian coach asked his team for “fantasy” in the dressing room. “You have to enjoy the pressure to the fullest. You deserve it. Come out 100% motivated but not over-motivated ”, he asked them.

“When the Busi thing happened, I had a bad time because we are united by a great friendship,” confessed Jordi Alba. “Those days I was with him and I was afraid that he might touch us. It was all very easy thanks to the unity of the group. The coach and his staff did a great job. I don’t remember the same atmosphere in a locker room, with so much humanity. It does not matter who played, we were all going in the same direction and that is important to achieve objectives, “he added.

For Jordi Alba the most striking thing about the Eurocopa was the praise in the defeat. “With the results, the union of the group made us one step away from the final, we deserved it. When we went on vacation super proud, people without winning recognized our work. It is something that I had never experienced ”.

The second part of the documentary reviews the qualifiers, the failure that cost Unai Simón a goal against Croatia and the way to get up from the error with the support of his teammates. “I have seen failures like Unai’s to the best goalkeepers in the world. The difference is reacting as he has. We are going to win for sure ”, said Luis Enrique in the dressing room at halftime in Copenhagen.

In that meeting came the revenge of Morata after having bad days and denouncing the insults of some Spanish fans to his wife and children in La Cartuja. “It was difficult to understand, playing with much more pressure at home because there were people who said that I did not have to go back to put on the national team shirt. I am not 20 years old, but I do have a bad time ”.

Since then, the penalties to be victorious against Switzerland and that kept Spain from the final, eliminated at Wembley by Italy after their best match in the tournament. “I don’t want to see a tear, only of joy for all that you have done. You have to be proud “Luis Enrique said to his sunken players after the elimination in a locker room that joined in applause for the level shown. “I would like to go to the World Cup with such a united team,” wished the coach.

