Happy and radiant is Denisse Novoa with her just turned 27 years old. The former participant of the reality show of Telemundo Exatlon United States, showed that she is not only an outstanding athlete and prominent actress – who is already making her way into the world of acting with jobs on Netflix and Telemundo – she is also a graceful dancer.

This was revealed in a video uploaded to her Instagram account, where she looks very animated and smiling while dancing in a synchronized choreography with a friend. “Friend, sing me Ulee’s,” he wrote at the time of uploading the video where he appears with a wide ACDC t-shirt, white sneakers and hair down.

“How wonderful they dance very well”, “They are too beautiful, good dance”, “But what beautiful women” and “I love them! I love everything they do together ”, were some of the more than 200 comments left by her followers about the choreography she performed with a friend.

Who is her friend?

On several occasions La Pantera has expressed that Genesis Veliz, with whom she appears dancing in the video, is her best friend. They both enjoyed an extensive trip to Colombia this year and got tattooed together. Like Novoa, Veliz was one of the participants in the fifth season of Exatlon United States.

“Found it, yes. We have many things in common. His madness is very similar to mine. We agree on the way of thinking. Also in ideas. I have no doubt; she is my soul mate, but my friendship soul mate. My best friend, my sister, my accomplice! For a life of adventure together !! (Swipe to the end to see her giving her all in Bogotá, ”La Pantera wrote about her friend in June.

Before the rumors that were raised by the post, and after being asked if she had a love relationship with the athlete, Novoa responded in an exclusive interview with Right Now that they are only friends.

“She and I were dying of laughter with those comments, because to begin with, she is married. She literally has a husband, he’s her lifelong boyfriend. In other words, she is my soul mate, but of friendship, she is my sister, my accomplice, my everything, literally, ”said the Mexican athlete after emphasizing that she is not a lesbian.

“What happens is that really between Genesis and I there has always been nothing more than a beautiful brotherhood, friendship,” said the 27-year-old from Veracruz, who next year will return to the Telemundo screens, but this time as part of the cast of the series The Woman of my life.

