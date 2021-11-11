

The so-called SpaceX Crew-3 was launched at 9:03 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

Photo: JIM WATSON / . / .

NASA and SpaceX’s third manned commercial mission to the International Space Station successfully lifted off this Wednesday from Cape Canaveral. (Florida) with four astronauts, after it was postponed several times especially due to weather issues.

The so-called SpaceX Crew-3 was launched at 21:03 EST on Wednesday (2.03 GMT Thursday), from the Kennedy Space Center, on the east coast of Florida; this is the takeoff video:

The four astronauts are already traveling aboard a new Dragon spacecraft, the Endurance, successfully launched from platform 39A. and propelled by a Falcon 9 rocket, which had already been used last June.

At 2 minutes and 40 seconds after takeoff, the capsule where the astronauts travel and the booster rocket separated in a first stage as planned.

The Dragon capsule continued its journey, while the Falcon 9 rocket returned autonomously to an unmanned and parked platform in the Atlantic Ocean.

10 minutes after takeoff, the four astronauts waved on camera and began to play with what looked like a small turtle floating in the cockpit.

They then stretched their legs and adjusted to the control screens in front of them.

NASA’s live broadcast called this operation an “incredible launch.”

The team, which will relieve the SpaceX Crew-2 that returned this Monday from the ISS, is made up of the American astronauts of NASA Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron and the German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA, in English).

Marshburn, the only one of the four who has gone to space before, posted before leaving a photo on Twitter from space showing Launch Pad 39-A taken by one of the astronauts who returned last Monday.

Since last October 31, when takeoff was expected, the four astronauts had the mission postponed several times due to weather conditions and a minor medical problem that affected one of the astronauts.

About 22 hours after launch, if all goes as planned, the astronauts will arrive on the ISS, where they will remain for six months.

There they will relieve the crew of the SpaceX Crew-2, the Americans Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, the Japanese Akihiko Hoshide and the Frenchman Thomas Pesquet, who returned successfully this Monday.

The four, who traveled to the ISS last April aboard a Dragon spacecraft, the Endeavor, dove into the ocean off the coast of Florida last Monday night.

During the mission they traveled more than 84 million miles during their 199 days in orbit, of which 198 were aboard the ISS.

During their mission, SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts conducted hundreds of experiments ranging from growing chili peppers and cotton to tracking microbes and studying tardigrades, small animals also called “water bears.”

Take off from the United States

Previous missions were SpaceX Crew-1, which departed from Cape Canaveral in November last year, which in turn was preceded by the historic Demo-2 test trip, which began on May 30, 2020.

In Demo-2, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley traveled to the ISS and, after two months, returned to Earth in the same capsule, which fell into the Gulf of Mexico in a controlled and smooth manner in August 2020.

Demo-2 was a landmark mission that allowed astronauts to be sent from US soil to the ISS nine years after its space shuttle program was canceled.

Since the last flight of the shuttle Atlantis to Earth orbit in 2011, NASA had been forced to use only Russian launch systems such as Soyuz to put its astronauts into orbit.

Today’s trip is the third by a manned spacecraft as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which worked with the US aerospace industry to return astronaut launches on US rockets and spacecraft from US soil.

Also read:

The United States delays its return to the Moon by 2025

Asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower approaches Earth

NASA estimates that humans will be able to land on Saturn in 2076