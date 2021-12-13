

Brady had a historic afternoon at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Tom brady beat this Sunday the NFL record for most completions in the overtime victory of his Tampa Bay team 33-27 over Buffalo and sustains his squad in the fight to be the best in the NFC.

In week 14 of the NFL Brady surpassed the mark held by Drew Brees with 7,412 connected passes. The record-breaking delivery went to Mike Evans near the end of the second quarter.

Buccaneers, 10-3, leads the NFC South; fights the Cardinals and Parckers to finish first in the NL. The Bills, 7-6, second in the AFC East, compromised their position in the fight for a playoff spot.

The record of the Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in his games against the Bills heralded the result: 33 wins and three losses. With the victory this Sunday, it is the most victories against the same opponent in the history of the NFL.

With Brady in control, Tampa Bay had 363 total yards, maintained their offense and practically did not loan the ball to Buffalo who suffered three sacks by his quarterback Josh Allen and an interception in the first half.

Tampa Bay scored on Leonard Fournette’s run to make it 7-0 in the first quarter with his eighth score of the year. An exchange of field goals put the score 10-3 in favor of the NFL champion midway through the second quarter.

The airshow of the seven-ring Super Bowl winner continued with a 10-play, 75-yard pass offense caught by league-leading 11 TD catcher Mike Evans, extending the lead 17-3. Brady’s one-yard personal play capped an 11-play offensive drive in scoring and a 24-3 lead before the break.

In the third quarter Allen pushed the game 24-10 with an 18-yard rushing score and the Buccaneers responded with three points, 27-10 into the fourth quarter.

The Bills charged again, with nine minutes left Allen found Dawson Knox in the end zone to get within 27-17. Buffalo’s reaction was extended by his passer with another touchdown pass, now for Gabriel Davis and cut the difference to three points, 27-24, with almost five minutes left on the clock.

The visiting squad tied the duel at 27 points with a field goal on the last play and sent it into overtime.

Buffalo missed his first drive and had to deliver the ball.

Tampa Bay was unforgiving and Brady found Breshad Perriman, who ran for 58 yards to give the win 33-27.

With that touchdown pass, the NFL’s “GOAT” reached 700 career TDs. An atrocity.