

The collision caused the closure of circulation in both directions of the Mexico-Puebla highway.

Some 19 deceased and several other people were injured after a multiple accident that occurred in Mexico, specifically in the Plaza de Cobro San Marcos on the Mexico-Puebla highway, caused by a truck that collided with a toll booth, also leaving several cars on fire, and was caught by security cameras.

According to Federal Roads and Bridges of Income and Related Services (CAFUPE), the accident occurred at 12:45 pm, local time, in which it was reported that a transport cargo truck that was moving shampoo base hit the toll booth from the penultimate toll booth in the direction of the Mexican capital; The truck ran out of brakes.

The agency pointed out that when crossing the collection base, the truck dragged six vehicles, which caused the death of 19 people and three injured who were transferred to medical services. The truck driver is among those killed.

According to information from the National Guard of Mexico, the multiple collision caused the closure of circulation in both directions of the highway, while emergency services arrived in the area to provide assistance.

The authorities indicated that emergency protocols were immediately activated in support of the National Guard and local emergency services.

CAFUPE warned on its social networks that circulation on the highway remains closed due to the removal work of the cars involved and reporting.

Meanwhile, Federal Roads and Bridges urged motorists to take their precautions before leaving the road, as well as to check the mechanical conditions of the vehicle and not exceed the safety limits, as well as avoid driving while tired or if you are under the influence of alcohol or any other substance that can alter the driver.

Alfredo del Mazo, governor of the State of Mexico, indicated that the Civil Protection, Rescue and Health bodies were in the crash zone in coordination with federal and municipal authorities.

He also affirmed that the paramedics have been supported by a helicopter from the lightning group and the State of Mexico for their transfer to the hospitals.

A few minutes ago, an accident was recorded at the booth on the México-Puebla highway near the municipality of #Chalco, # Edoméx. The Civil Protection, Rescue and Health bodies are attending the accident.— Alfredo Del Mazo (@alfredodelmazo) November 6, 2021

“By instruction of Governor Alfredo del Mazo, I moved to km 33 of the Mexico-Puebla highway to coordinate relief efforts for injured people and provide comprehensive care to the families of the deceasedRicardo de la Cruz Musalem, undersecretary general of the government of the State of Mexico, published after the accident.

