

Two Iranian women fight over the use of the hijab on a public bus.

In social networks a video has been viralized where you can see two women of Iranian origin fighting inside a public bus in Tehran over wearing the hijab.

According to the video that was recorded by the bus camera, an elderly woman complains to a young girl for the breach of her dress code, which ignites the spirits of both women and they start a heated fight; the assailant is believed to be nothing more than an undercover police officer charged with enforcing the dress code.

Following the claim, the woman who complied with the dress code and even wore a full gown He tried to get his compatriot out of the means of transport in the middle of shouting and pushing, in addition, to make him see that he had to turn himself in to the police for violating the regulations dictated in his country.

Before the claim, other female passengers came to the defense of the woman who was traveling with her head uncovered and loose hair.

“Get lost” was what the other women yelled at her over and over again, for which she was forced to leave public transport.

Today, a pro hijab woman warmed a teenager for hijab and threaten to report her to the police. The teenager’s friends uncovered their hair in protest and said they are not afraid. We, the new generation of Iranian women will overcome the Islamic Republic. # MyCameraIsMyWeapon pic.twitter.com/pG6S6u0iSp – Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 9, 2021

“Today mrality police assaulted a woman on the bus and wanted to arrest her because her hair was not covered. Other women detained her, ”said the activist Masih Alinejad at the bottom of the video she shared on her social networks.

In addition, pointed out that this is just one of the many struggles that millions of women have on a daily basis by undercover morality cops in Tehran.

It’s known that the Islamic Republic hired 7,000 undercover police officers to enforce the strict dress code and walk the streets “enforcing the dress code.”

Women in Iran are required to wear a veil, as well as cover their arms, legsIn addition to avoiding clothing that is too colorful or tight.

The video so far has received endless comments in favor of the woman who traveled without her veil and they have asked that women be allowed to be free.

