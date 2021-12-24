

Chloe Shotton is accused of attempting to set fire to the home of her boyfriend’s ex-wife in North Tyneside, UK.

A surveillance camera captured the moment when a woman was trying to set fire to the house of her boyfriend’s ex-wife, with her teenage son inside, supposedly “because she didn’t want to sign the divorce papers”In North Tyneside, England.

Chloe ShottonThe 23-year-old will spend Christmas behind bars after she was caught pushing a burning rag through a mailbox in an arson attack that could have killed residents.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene in North Shields after the owner was woken by fire alarms and a smoke-filled hallway.

The victim, Leanne Stildolph, was present at the North Shields home with her 17-year-old son, as well as a friend and her daughter, when the fire started.

In a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court, prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw said that “her fire alarm woke her at 4:55 am. As he ran down the stairs he saw the porch full of smoke with the smell of burning. “

“The fire was extinguished before the emergency services arrived. The porch area was damaged by smoke and the fire did not spread further, ”he added.

The defendant, who was arrested, said while in police custody “What happened to the house? Did it burn? Did the people die?

After the attack, Officers were able to quickly identify Shotton thanks to CCTV of the resident and was charged with arson and placed in preventive detention.

Last Wednesday, she was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars after admitting to arson with the intent to endanger her life.

He was also served with a life restraining order, preventing him from making contact with his victim.

In a statement on the impact of the victim, the woman wrote that she plans to move out of her home in the near future, as a result of the fire.

According to the investigation, Shotton tried to set fire to Leanne Stildolph’s house because the latter refused to sign the divorce papers of her former partner, who now has a love relationship with the culprit.

