10/22/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

The favela, the outskirts of the big cities, the poorest neighborhoods where hunger has now returned & mldr; Yes, the Brazilian cracks factory was nourished by social exclusion.

A ball, no matter how precarious, and a kite (it is a national passion) made with any waste were, for decades, the only possible distraction for millions of children forgotten by public power, abandoned to their fate. in neighborhoods where police violence always prevailed and which, in recent decades, have come to be dominated by drug trafficking or paramilitaries (known in Brazil as the ‘militia’, which are groups of corrupt police and firefighters from which the now politically born President Jair bolsonaro).

Soccer was a window to the imagination and a social elevator in which any ‘boy’ longed to climb to rescue his loved ones from a very poor and needy life. Brazil was ‘o country of futebol’, talent sprang up and the Seleçao appeared at the World Cups, being the only one that had an assortment of cracks & mldr; but it ended.

A CHANGE OF PARADIGM

A new generation of excluded youth threatens to break the link between children, black and poor, and soccer. A study sponsored by the Itaú bank has stated that 96% of these ‘meninos’ who live marginalized in the favelas would like to be professional gamblers & mldr; Of video games!

It is a disruptive process in the collective imagination, which endangers the formative transmission belt of Brazilian football. Now it is the world of video games (professional players or streamers) that presents a better opportunity for transformation through a social ascent that was previously only reserved for footballers, and, to a lesser extent, for music.

Young people up to 15 years old, who have not entered the labor market, spend more than 10 hours per day with video games. A practice that was accentuated with the pandemic, when public schools have been closed for more than a year and a half.

NEYMAR JR., THE LAST CRACK

Soccer Brazil was no longer doing well before the threat of video games. Neymar Jr. lives the lone star complex. Since his emergence at Santos FC in early 2010, no other star has emerged. A decade of fallow. Looking back the drama is accentuated: Ronaldinho Gaucho was born in 1980 and Kaka and Hadrian ‘Emperor ‘in 1982 & mldr; ten years before the 10 of PSG, which is from the fifth of 1992.

The Brazilian drought is multifactorial. A relevant aspect is the logic of the market. Who are called to be great like Gabriel Jesus, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo& mldr ;, or more recently Kayky (signed by Manchester City), They do not complete their training in Brazil and go to Europe to be assistants to begin with. With the exception of ‘Ney’, today no other canarinho is a soloist in their respective team.

On the other hand, there is no roots and the sense of belonging has been lost. The ‘meninos’ see local clubs, no matter how big they are like Flamengo or Corinthians, as a preliminary step, the shorter the better, to go to Europe. And to top it all, the overall scenario tends to get worse with the video game fever.