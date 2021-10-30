Videos could reveal romance between Thalía and Yolanda Andrade | Instagram

A couple of days ago we gave you news that undoubtedly surprised the followers of the singer Thalía and Yolanda andrade, and is that according to the driver, they had an affair several years ago.

And in fact, some videos have been revealed which would reveal the supposed Romance among Mexican celebrities.

Although it was a few months ago when Yolanda Andrade shared through an Instagram Live with Lorena Meritano that she had had an affair with “a singer”, it was until this week that the name of that mysterious person began to emerge.

Thus, after investigations, leaks and comments from fans of the host of “Montse & Joe”, many agreed that apparently the person referred to by the presenter is Thalía.

As a result, there have been endless speculations and comments about it, so now everyone is surprised by it.

It should be noted that Thalía and Yolanda Andrade have been quite close friends from a very young age, however, apparently it is an exaggeratedly close friendship.

So much so that some say that this closeness was largely due to the fact that they were actually a loving couple.

Because of this, many people have dedicated themselves to looking for several clues or signs that would indicate that between the two there is an extremely strong connection, which would even make it clear that the host and the singer do have a kind of secret romance.

In fact, some recordings of more than 12 years ago were found, where both appear very happy and some even make comments related to “their gaze” or the close way with which they interact.

Many people expressed that a quite peculiar vibe could be felt between them and even made it known that at some point an interaction is perceived that is not only friendly, it could also be a little more inclined to a relationship.

The truth is that the controversial driver has had several relationships and is even said to be very good as a couple.

As you may remember, a woman who marked Yolanda Andrade’s life was the iconic actress Verónica Castro.

They shared spotlights on a season of “Big Brother” and the actress’s affection for the presenter ended, as Yolanda Andrade joked for weeks about an alleged wedding between them several years ago.

Verónica Castro put a stop to her, and assured that she no longer loves Yolanda Andrade, because she went from “funny and disrespected her.”