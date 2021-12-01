

New York City FC defeated the New England Revolution on penalties.

Photo: Patrick McDermott / .

After a vibrant and close match that ended in a draw in both regulation time and extra time, the New York City FC with one man less, advanced to the final of the MLS Eastern conference beating the New England Revolution on penalties 3-5.

Alfredo Morales, the Brazilian Thiago, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, the Argentine Maxi Moralez and the Peruvian Alexander Callens who dressed as a hero in the last charge, were in charge of kicking the penalties by the New York team, doing it in a perfect way and getting the pass to the final of the Eastern conference.

For their part and with the pressure of being the second to kick, the Spanish Carles Gil, Teal Bunbury and DeJuan Jones, did the work from the 12 steps, however, the Polish Adam Buksa who was the second kicker of New England, could not send the ball to the nets and that ended his aspirations to continue in this tournament.

Development of the game between New York City and New England Revolution

The meeting was moved from beginning to end since in just three minutes of it, the first score came precisely in favor of New York City FC, at the feet of the Uruguayan Santiago Rodríguez. However, only six months later the tie fell in the European combination as the Polish Adam Buksa scored, assisted by the Spanish Cales Gil.

The game ended 1-1 in the 90 ′ regulation. And it wasn’t until the second half of overtime that he appeared Argentine Valentin Castellanos to overtake the New York team againHowever, just four minutes after his second goal, Castellanos himself was sent off upon seeing the second yellow card.

With one less man came the moments of suffering because they received the equalizer two minutes from the end through Tajon Buchanan who connected a perfect center from Emmanuel Boateng, which eventually forced penalties that they were able to win 5-3.

With this victory, New York City managed to advance to the final of the Eastern conference, where will face the Philadelphia Union on December 5 looking to get to play the MLS Cup with the winner of the other conference disputed by Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake.

